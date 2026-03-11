JOHOR BAHRU, March 11 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, has paid RM10 million in zakat for this year.

The matter was announced through a post on the monarch’s official Facebook page today.

The cheque was presented by His Majesty to Mohd Radzi Mohd Amin, chief executive officer of the Johor Islamic Religious Council (MAINJ), in a simple ceremony at Istana Pelangi.

The presentation of the payment was witnessed by Johor Mufti Datuk Yahya Ahmad and Johor Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ) director Nasri Md Ali. — Bernama