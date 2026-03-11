KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Google has introduced the financial services verification (FSV), its new certification requirements for financial services advertisers targeting Malaysia, to further protect Malaysians against financial scams.

In a statement on Tuesday, Google said the FSV adds a new layer of security to the existing financial products and services policy by ensuring that only legitimate, licensed financial service providers can reach users in Malaysia and run ads on Google’s platforms.

“Starting from April 14, 2026, select advertisers of financial products and services will be required to complete a verification process before they can run ads on Google’s platforms,” it said, adding that applications for the verification can be made through its compliance partner, G2, starting yesterday.

Google said as part of the verification process, financial services advertisers will need to demonstrate that they are authorised by Malaysian authorities, such as Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) and the Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA).

Citing data from the Ministry of Home Affairs Malaysia, Google said financial scams are on the rise in Malaysia, with losses from financial fraud reaching RM2.77 billion in 2025 alone.

Google Malaysia country managing director Ben King said scammers are constantly evolving their tactics to evade detection.

“That’s why we are strengthening our defences to ensure only authorised financial providers can reach users on Google,” he said.

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) managing director Abdul Karim Fakir Ali said the initiative by Google is a critical step in preventing financial scams from reaching Malaysians. — Bernama