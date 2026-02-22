TAWAU, Feb 22 — Residents of Kampung Tanjung Batu Keramat here took the initiative to save themselves by leaving their homes early because they feared that their homes near Sungai Tawau would be flooded following the continuous heavy rain yesterday.

Sia Umbing, 74, said she woke up at 10 pm after her daughter in Lahad Datu called and asked to check the situation outside the house at that time.

“When I opened the door, the water was already reached the stairs, thank goodness my house is on a stilt, if I went down, the water was chest-high, I know, this area is flood-prone but yesterday’s water situation was unlike that for the first time, the high tide coupled with heavy rain, and I was with my two grandchildren then.

“I just prayed while waiting for help arranged by the village head, and we boarded the firemen boat to a safe place, and at 3 this morning we were placed at the temporary evacuation centre at Tawau Sports Complex Hall,” she told Bernama here today.

Sia also described the incident as a test in the month of Ramadan but expressed gratitude to the government for opening the PPS and providing food for the victims.

For Arbain Jafar, 69, he and his family immediately left the house after realising the water suddenly rose up to the stairs and the heavy rain added to the anxiety.

“The flood has not entered the house but I am worried, because the water level is not the same as before, usually the water is up to two steps, then subside, but yesterday it was worst so I was worried if we waited at home until dawn we may be caught in the flood inside our house.

“So yesterday, my wife and our seven children were rescued in a firemen boat, the water was deep, if it overflowed (then) the bridge, if it fell the water would overflow our heads,” he said.

According to him, this Ramadan experience was different because we had sahur and broke fast at the PPS while praying that the flood situation would improve.

As of 12 noon today, the PPS at Tawau Sports Complex Multipurpose Hall accommodated 245 victims, including 55 heads of households affected by the flood in Kampung Tanjung Batu Keramat. — Bernama