KOTA BHARU, Feb 22 — The General Operations Force (GOF) Southeast Brigade foiled two activities involving weapons, drugs and prohibited substances under Ops Taring Wawasan Kelantan this month, seizing items worth an estimated RM43,740.

Brigade commander SAC Ahmad Radzi Hussain told Bernama today that the 7th Battalion GOF arrested four local men in two separate operations.

In the first case on Feb 15 at about 6.45 pm, officers raided a house in Taman Maka Utama, Pasir Mas, detaining a 36-year-old man.

Checks uncovered a crossbow-like weapon and five large bottles containing 20 litres of liquid suspected to be codeine. The suspect claimed the weapon was obtained from Thailand via an illegal jetty for fishing, while the liquid was for personal use.

“The total seizure in this case is estimated at RM14,050, including a mobile phone and a badminton racket bag,” Ahmad Radzi said.

The case is being investigated under Section 7(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958 and Section 30(3) of the Poisons Act 1952.

In the second case on Feb 16 at about 4 pm, the GOF, together with the Machang police narcotics unit, raided a house in Taman Anggerik Putih following information on drug distribution.

Ahmad Radzi said police seized 1,520 pills believed to be Erimin 5 (epam), 0.85 grammes of a substance suspected to be ketamine and 24 litres of processed ketum juice from the house and a vehicle.

“Preliminary investigations suggest the drugs were obtained through online transactions, while the ketum juice was intended for sale in the residential area,” he said.

Three men aged 27 to 28 were detained, with the case being investigated under Sections 12(2) and 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 30(3) of the Poisons Act 1952. The total seizure is estimated at RM29,690, including three mobile phones.

Ahmad Radzi said the brigade would continue to intensify operations along the East Coast, particularly in Kelantan, to combat crime, cross-border smuggling and encroachment into forest reserves. — Bernama