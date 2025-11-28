SINGAPORE, Nov 28 — A 38-year-old Malaysian man posed online as a Caucasian “sugar daddy” to lure women from Singapore to Malaysia for sex and extorted one woman of more than S$183,000 (US$140,970), court documents show.

According to CNA, Rajwant Singh Gill Narajan Singh was convicted of four charges, including cheating for sex and extortion, and the prosecution on Thursday (November 27) sought 13 years’ jail and 15 strokes of the cane, describing his actions as “horrific and perverse”.

The offences occurred between 2018 and 2020, when Singh was unemployed and living in Malaysia with his family.

He allegedly posed as a successful white man on online dating platforms, offering money for sex and companionship, then coerced victims into sexual acts and extorted them using threats to release explicit material.

In one case, a woman who matched with Singh online was flown to Penang, where he posed as her “sugar daddy’s driver” and forced her into sex acts.

She was extorted of over S$183,000 (RM583,000), while the man never paid her.

Singh was arrested after a joint operation by the Singapore Police Force and Royal Malaysian Police, and charged in Singapore.

At trial, he denied the charges, claiming he had sex with the victims but was not the “sugar daddy”.

He is unrepresented and said nothing in mitigation.

The prosecutor described Singh’s conduct as manipulative and depraved, noting the victims were subjected to coercion, trauma, and life disruption.

Sentencing has been adjourned to January.