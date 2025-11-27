SINGAPORE, Nov 27 — A man in Yishun was allegedly harassed by loan sharks who put up a “God of Fortune” poster at his HDB lift lobby, exposing his name and address, and sent him bags of cement and funeral wreaths, Mothership reported.

The poster, spotted on November 20 at Block 476B Yishun Street 44, purportedly advertised a “meditation retreat” for “Huang, the God of Fortune.”

It included the man’s photo and address, suggested that curious visitors could go upstairs to enquire, and accused him of being a swindler and sex offender while listing the names and contact details of him and his supposed “assistants.”

The police have since removed the poster.

Huang, 42, a delivery driver, denied being “Huang, God of Fortune” or “Master Huang” as claimed in the poster.

He told Mothership that he had borrowed S$8,000 (RM25,500) from loan sharks earlier this year, which he has repaid, but the lenders are demanding over S$10,000 more.

“This was not the first time I’ve been targeted,” Huang said, recalling previous harassment that included funeral wreaths and bags of cement left at his doorstep.

He filed a police report after his father spotted the poster at the lift lobby.

Huang said he received threatening messages the same night, warning him that his life would be made miserable if he did not pay.

He has installed CCTV cameras to deter further incidents and potentially catch the perpetrators.

Huang added that he turned to loan sharks after his logistics business failed, leaving him financially strained and struggling to provide for his three children.

“I feel powerless… All I wish is that they will not implicate my family and stop the harassment,” he said.

Police confirmed to Mothership that a report has been lodged and investigations are ongoing.