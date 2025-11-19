SINGAPORE, Nov 19 – A 50-year-old woman who kept 79 dogs in her landed property without proper licences or microchips has been fined S$21,500 (RM68,481) in what prosecutors described as an “unprecedented” case.

According to CNA, Julia Nicole Moss pleaded guilty on November 19, 2025 to 28 charges, including owning unlicensed dogs, keeping more than the legal limit of three, and failing to comply with directives from the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS). Another 72 charges were taken into consideration.

Authorities first discovered 65 unlicensed dogs at Moss’ home in June 2022, following a tip-off during a mortgage repossession.

Despite repeated inspections and directives, the number of dogs grew to 79, most of them toy poodle mixes.

Moss resisted efforts to microchip, sterilise, or rehome the animals, citing plans to relocate to Dubai.

By 2024, AVS vets had microchipped 71 dogs at their own expense, but Moss failed to pay the costs.

She later moved the dogs without informing authorities, forcing NParks to track them down through public feedback.

The judge noted Moss’ “persistent defiance of regulatory oversight” and the significant risks posed to public health and animal welfare.

While Moss surrendered 37 dogs for rehoming in April 2025, she refused to hand over the rest. NParks eventually seized the remaining animals in July, with most successfully rehomed.

Her lawyer argued that Moss acted out of “passion and compassion” for the dogs, but the court emphasised the seriousness of her offences and the scale of non-compliance.

Moss was fined S$21,500, close to the prosecution’s recommended range of S$21,500 to S$26,500.

She could have faced jail terms of up to 12 months for failing to microchip the dogs, and fines of up to S$5,000 per unlicensed dog.

The judge described the case as “unprecedented in scope and severity”, underscoring the importance of compliance with Singapore’s pet ownership laws.