NEW DELHI, Sept 3 — Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong landed in New Delhi last night for his first visit to India as Singaporean PM at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reported Xinhua.

Wong was accompanied by a high-level delegation in his three-day official visit, including cabinet ministers and senior officials.

The highlight of his visit would be the bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart on Thursday where a few bilateral memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were expected to be inked.

The Singaporean PM was also scheduled to meet Indian President Droupadi Murmu, besides interacting with Indian business leaders and meeting a couple of the country's federal ministers.

The visit coincided with the 60th anniversary of India-Singapore diplomatic relations, said India's Ministry of External Affairs. — Bernama