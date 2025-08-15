SINGAPORE, Aug 15 — The Sengkang-Punggol Light Rail Transit (SPLRT) suffered a power fault this morning, halting all train services, said SBS Transit.

The operator announced at 8.55am that free regular and bridging bus services are available at designated bus stops near affected stations, as well as from Sengkang and Punggol bus interchanges.

In a 9.20am update on its official Facebook page, it urged commuters to follow directional signs to get to the boarding point for free regular bus rides and bridging buses at the SPLRT stations.

“Our Passenger Service Teams are on-site to assist,” it added at 9.50am, noting at 10am that free bridging buses are also available near affected stations.

A commuter at Punggol LRT told Singapore news outlet CNA that at about 8.50am, the train stopped with its lights off and a platform sign read “temporarily suspended”.

The latest disruption comes just three days after a major breakdown on the Sengkang-Punggol LRT and North-East Line.