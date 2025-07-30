SINGAPORE, July 30 — The first day of the 2026 school year for Primary 1, Kindergarten 1 and Secondary 1 students in Singapore’s Ministry of Education (MOE) schools will fall on January 2, while the rest of the primary and kindergarten cohorts will return on January 5.

The Straits Times reported that the final day of the academic year for MOE kindergarten, primary and secondary school students will be November 20.

Junior college (JC) and Millennia Institute (MI) students in their first year will begin classes on February 4.

Returning JC2 and MI students will start the school year earlier, on January 12.

Institutions serving as venues for O-level written exams will wrap up on October 23, while the academic year for JC1 and MI students ends on November 27.

There will be three scheduled school holidays: July 6 (the Monday after Youth Day), September 4 (Teachers’ Day), and October 2 (Children’s Day).

Hari Raya Puasa is expected to fall on a Saturday (March 21), with schools to close the following Monday (March 23), subject to confirmation.

Vesak Day, National Day and Deepavali, which land on a Sunday, will be observed with a public holiday the following Monday.

Singaporeans can expect six long weekends in 2026, based on the gazetted public holiday list issued by the Ministry of Manpower on June 16.

The full calendar of school terms and holidays is available at MOE’s official website.