SINGAPORE, July 25 — Lee Hui Li, the managing director of Microsoft Singapore, has died while on sabbatical.

She had taken a break from her role in May.

Her age was not publicly confirmed, according to a report in The Straits Times today.

According to an obituary sighted by The Business Times, Lee died on July 24.

Her wake is being held at the Church of St Ignatius on King’s Road starting July 25, with the funeral planned for July 28.

“Hui Li was a visionary leader whose impact on Microsoft and the broader technology landscape in Singapore was profound. Throughout her career, Hui Li was known not only for her strategic brilliance, but for her warmth, authenticity, and unwavering belief in the potential of others and of Singapore,” a Microsoft spokesperson told The Business Times.

“She mentored countless leaders, built inclusive teams, and inspired all of us to lead with purpose. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Hui Li’s family, friends, and colleagues,” the spokesperson added.

According to her LinkedIn page, Lee was named managing director of Microsoft Singapore in March 2022.

She had announced her sabbatical in May without stating a reason.

About two months ago, she indicated on LinkedIn that she would be taking on a new position.

Before stepping into the top Singapore role, she was general manager of Asia-Pacific enterprise commercial at Microsoft between July 2021 and March 2022, where she oversaw regional sales and industry teams.

Her 27-year career included leadership positions at IBM, Symantec, Dell, HP, and EY, her profile stated.

Lee was based in Singapore and held a degree in economics from the National University of Singapore.

In an interview with The Business Times in December 2024, she shared Microsoft’s vision to drive artificial intelligence adoption in Singapore through tailored, sector-specific solutions for large enterprises.

In a separate interview that April, she reflected on her journey as an Asian woman leader in the male-dominated tech industry.

She spoke of her commitment to nurturing a diverse and inclusive workplace, and championed the value of different viewpoints to challenge groupthink.