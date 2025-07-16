SINGAPORE, July 16 — A man accused of brutally abusing multiple cats in Toa Payoh and Kallang in Singapore has been handed a sixth charge of animal cruelty, according to Channel News Asia (CNA).

Tan Yi Bin Ryan, 26, appeared in court today for the latest mention of his case, which now involves six charges under the Animals and Birds Act.

Court documents cited by CNA reveal that the newest charge relates to an incident on March 13, when Tan allegedly dragged a light-brown cat — identified in court only as E6 — by its tail along a common corridor near Block 15, Lorong 7 Toa Payoh. The abuse reportedly took place between 1pm and 1.10pm.

According to the charge sheet, Tan then “slammed the cat against a wall three times and dropped it on the floor”, causing bleeding from its mouth and nose. The act was described as “(cruel) torture” in court documents.

Tan was remanded the following day.

According to CNA, earlier charges allege a disturbing pattern of violence.

On September 21, 2024, between 2am and 4am, he allegedly stabbed a ginger and white domestic shorthair cat — referred to as E2 — inflicting a 5cm-long wound.

The next day, between 4pm and 6pm, Tan is accused of stabbing three more cats: a black microchipped tabby at Block 36, Lorong 5 Toa Payoh, a ginger domestic shorthair, and a white microchipped cat at Block 200, Toa Payoh North.

On October 7, 2024, in a separate incident at Block 78, Lorong Limau, he allegedly kicked an orange cat — named Field Field — inside a lift, stamped on its head repeatedly, and threw it down from the 34th floor, killing it.

In court today, proceedings were adjourned in light of a recent High Court ruling on another high-profile animal cruelty case.

Justice Vincent Hoong had nearly doubled the jail term of Barrie Lin Pengli — who abused five cats and killed two — from 14 to 27 months following a prosecution appeal, CNA reported.

Tan’s case is scheduled for mention again in August. If convicted, he could face up to 18 months in prison, a fine of up to S$15,000 (RM50,000), or both — for each charge.