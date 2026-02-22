KUCHING, Feb 22 — For many Muslims, tarawih prayers are more than just a religious obligation — it is an opportunity for spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and strengthening bonds with family and fellow worshippers.

Secondary school ‘ustaz’ (religious studies teacher) Mohd Naszri Rakawi, 38, regarded this Ramadan-time-only prayer as ‘a special gift to Muslims.

“It is a ‘sunnah muakkad’ (highly encouraged practice).

“Tarawih is part of qiyam’ (night worship) during Ramadan, which is closely associated with the promise of forgiveness for past sins for those who perform the nightly prayers with sincere faith and hope for reward, as mentioned in Islamic teachings.

“This prayer, performed in eight or 20 ‘rakaat’ (units of the Muslim physical prayer), helps revive night worship during Ramadan and is one way to achieve ‘taqwa’ (piety and deep consciousness of Allah).

“As narrated by the Prophet Muhammad: ‘Whoever performs night prayers during Ramadan with faith and hope for reward, his past sins will be forgiven’ — a hadith narrated by Al-Bukhari and Muslim,” he said.

Mohd Naszri also encouraged fellow Muslims to use Ramadan as a spiritual turning point to improve themselves, and to maintain good habits beyond the holy month.

On youth participation in the tarawih, the teacher believed that it would not be appropriate to judge anyone ‘in a black-and-white manner’.

“We should be grateful that more young people are getting closer to the mosque during Ramadan.

“We also see many young people being appointed as tarawih imams, which shows good leadership and good character,” he said.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old student Suhayl Afiq said he preferred performing tarawih prayers at the mosque.

“It is a special opportunity to perform voluntary worship during Ramadan.

“For some young people, tarawih may start as a social activity, but along the way, it can become a deeper spiritual commitment.

“What is important is the intention and self-awareness of getting closer to Allah.

“Also, Ramadan is a month of spiritual training and forgiveness, where Muslims are encouraged to practice patience, self-control, and increase acts of kindness and worship.”

Another student, Ajmal Zubaidah Chee Addin Chee, 22, observed that many young Muslims of today viewed the tarawih prayer more positively than before. — The Borneo Post