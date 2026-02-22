PUTRAJAYA, Feb 22 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has deployed more than 2,400 enforcement officers nationwide under Op Pantau 2026 to monitor high-traffic areas and prevent price manipulation or supply disruptions throughout Ramadan and leading up to Aidilfitri.

The operation, spearheaded by KPDN’s Enforcement Division, runs from Feb 19 to March 20 and aims to ensure a stable and fair trading ecosystem, with monitoring efforts concentrated at Ramadan and Aidilfitri bazaars, public markets, supermarkets and farmers’ markets.

KPDN Enforcement Director-General Datuk Azman Adam said Op Pantau 2026 focuses on three key aspects, namely compliance with price-tag regulations, price and supply stability, and the visible presence of enforcement officers in the field.

On price-tag compliance, he said Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali had warned that action would be taken within 24 hours against traders who fail to display clear and accurate price tags, stressing that such compliance is mandatory.

“In terms of price and supply stability, there have been no widespread reports of excessive price hikes or serious supply shortages so far. However, close monitoring continues to prevent profiteering,” he told Bernama.

Azman said the omnipresence of enforcement officers at strategic and high-density locations is intended to ensure traders adhere to regulations and maintain ethical business practices.

“The physical presence of our officers not only reassures consumers but also serves as a firm reminder to traders to conduct business responsibly,” he said.

He added that Op Pantau 2026 also covers key legal provisions enforced by KPDN, including ensuring adequate supply of essential goods such as sugar, cooking oil, chicken, eggs and wheat flour.

KPDN is also monitoring compliance under the 2026 Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP), taking action against profiteering, inspecting price tags, and verifying the accuracy of weighing and measuring instruments to safeguard consumer rights.

In addition, the ministry is verifying the authenticity of promotional campaigns and discount sales to prevent misleading claims, while cracking down on the sale of counterfeit and pirated goods at bazaars.

“Online monitoring is also being intensified. We are keeping a close watch on e-commerce platforms to prevent false advertising and digital price manipulation,” he said.

Azman noted that under Ops Pantau 2025, a total of 70,906 inspections were conducted, resulting in 390 cases.

“For Ops Pantau 2026, as of yesterday (Feb 21), 2,830 inspections have been carried out, with 34 cases recorded,” he said.

He urged the public to serve as the government’s “eyes and ears” through the KITA GEMPUR campaign by reporting any non-compliance or misconduct through the designated channels.

“KPDN does not take complaints lightly and encourages the public to continue reporting any wrongdoing to protect consumer interests,” he said.

Complaints can be lodged via WhatsApp at 019-848 8000, the Call Centre at 1-800-886-800, email at [email protected], or through the KPDN Ez ADU smartphone application. — Bernama