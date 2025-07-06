SINGAPORE, July 6 — Hong Kong film icon Chow Yun-fat is in Singapore today for a very special appearance at the Star Awards, returning as a presenter for the show’s 30th anniversary.

And for long-time fans, it’s a full-circle moment: Chow was there at the very first Star Awards back in 1994, all charisma and movie-star glow.

Before hitting the red carpet, though, Chow did what any self-respecting foodie would: he made a beeline for bak kut teh.

This time, it was Legendary Bak Kut Teh at Rangoon Road, where he was spotted casually tucking into a bowl of the good stuff — black tracksuit and all, like he just stepped out for a stroll rather than being one of Asia’s biggest stars.

But this isn’t his first bak kut teh pit stop either.

Back in 2016, he paid a visit to Founder Bak Kut Teh at Hotel Boss, delighting diners and staff with his famously down-to-earth vibe.

Clearly, it’s not just the Star Awards Chow keeps coming back for — it’s the comfort food too.