SINGAPORE, July 4 — A man accused of driving off with his lover’s husband clinging to his car bonnet told a Singapore court today that he acted out of fear during the late-night confrontation in a Sengkang carpark.

Channel News Asia reported that Chia Hiok Seah, 50, is on trial for a rash act endangering human life after allegedly driving with Goh Yong Sern on his car’s bonnet, causing the latter to fall and suffer facial injuries.

He also faces a charge of public nudity, which he intends to plead guilty to.

The incident took place around 2am on June 29, 2023, after Chia and a married woman, known as Shunyi, were found naked in his car at Block 278, Compassvale Bow.

Chia told the court they in the car having “some intimacy acts” when Goh suddenly appeared and began banging on the vehicle.

“He was red in the face... that kind of anger is trying to kill someone,” Chia reportedly said, adding that he feared for both their safety.

He said Goh jumped onto the bonnet and tried to break the windscreen.

“We are not protected at all, not even our clothing,” Chia added.

“The windscreen is the only barrier between him and us.”

Chia said he drove off to escape but eventually stopped at the gantry when he realised Goh wasn’t getting off the car.

Calling the incident “very unfortunate”, Chia said, “I never thought I would be landed in this.”

Chia faces up to a year in jail or a S$5,000 (RM16,567) fine if convicted of the rash act. For public nudity, the maximum penalty is three months’ jail or a S$2,000 fine.