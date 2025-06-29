SINGAPORE, June 29 — Thousands gathered at Hong Lim Park in Singapore yesterday for the 17th edition of Pink Dot, celebrating LGBTQ love and pushing for greater inclusion in Singapore society.

Despite an afternoon downpour, the weather cleared just in time for the rally.

Under the theme “Different Stories, Same Love”, attendees picnicked, caught up with friends, and shared stories of progress and continuing challenges.

This is the third Pink Dot since the repeal of Section 377A in 2022.

Among those present were PAP MPs Alex Yeo and Ng Shi Xuan.

Yeo told Channel News Asia (CNA) he was “very happy” to be at the rally to engage with the LGBTQ community, adding: “They are part of the Singaporean community, very important part of our community... And so therefore we are very happy to be here.”

Ng said the event had helped “create more awareness surrounding topics of inclusivity”.

Workers’ Party MPs Louis Chua and He Ting Ru also attended but declined media interviews.

Many attendees spoke of feeling safer and more welcome in recent years.

Ann, who attended for the fourth time, said, “I know a lot of people who exist very separately from issues that are happening in the queer community. Showing up just helps people remember that there is a community here.”

Meanwhile, Benjamin Lee, who has been with his male partner for 25 years, added: “We had to be more prudent 25 years ago, but we’re more open now.”

Some brought their children to show support.

Gladys, who came with her husband and son, said: “I always believed in freedom to love and to show support towards friends and family. These are the lessons I want to teach my son.”

Others acknowledged that societal attitudes are still catching up.

“I think Singapore is still conservative. It still takes time for the older generation to get used to us,” said Diana.

“The inertia, the resistance, is a normal state of mind. But if you close yourself up from the onset, the only person who loses out is you.”

A key feature this year was a time capsule containing nearly 70 personal items from the LGBTQ community — to be opened in 2050. Organisers hope it will inspire future generations.

“She is the hope,” said Cally Cheung of her daughter, whom she is raising with her wife, Ching Sia.

“Just looking at her and thinking about how we are raising her, she is the hope for us.”

As the crowd lit up the park with pink lights to end the night, Pink Dot spokesman Clement Tan reminded those present.

“Pink Dot here exists today because we can prove that what was impossible is possible...

“We long for a future in which our relationships with one another are validated and recognised and celebrated,” he reportedly said.