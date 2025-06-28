SINGAPORE, June 28 – Singapore will launch a study by 2026 to assess the risks of rising sea levels on selected offshore islands and explore suitable coastal protection strategies, its national water agency PUB said today.

CNA reported that tender for the risk assessment study has been issued, and it will examine both the potential impact of climate change on these islands and the timeline for implementing defence measures.

“Rising sea levels will pose risks to Singapore’s offshore islands,” CNA cited Hazel Khoo, director of PUB’s coastal protection department.

“Some are home to rich biodiversity and heritage, and are spaces enjoyed by many, while others serve industrial and defence purposes.”

PUB said eight islands were selected based on a preliminary assessment of their vulnerability: Pulau Tekong, the Southern Islands (St John’s and Lazarus), Kusu Island, Sisters’ Islands (Pulau Subar Laut and Pulau Subar Darat), Pulau Bukom, Pulau Hantu, Pulau Pawai, and Pulau Senang.

Other islands not included in the study will be assessed as part of broader development or planning initiatives by respective agencies.

Pulau Ubin and Pulau Ketam will be covered in a future site-specific study for the north-eastern coast, including Punggol and Pasir Ris, while Semakau Landfill will be evaluated by the National Environment Agency for potential development.

According to the third National Climate Change Study published in January 2024, sea levels around Singapore could rise by up to 1.15 metres by 2100, and up to 2 metres by 2150 under high emissions scenarios, based on UN climate data.

PUB is also conducting site-specific coastal protection studies on the mainland, including areas along the city-east coast, Jurong Island, and both sections of the north-west coast, with studies for Sentosa and the south-west coast set to begin by 2026.

PUB said the study’s findings will also shape the planning of future, more detailed research on the islands.