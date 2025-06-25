SINGAPORE, June 25 — A case of animal abuse in Singapore has been referred to the authorities after the suspected perpetrator’s manager allegedly refused to cooperate with the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ (SPCA) investigations.

SPCA Singapore said it had received a report about a kitten that had allegedly been shoved into a plastic container and rolled around repeatedly, according a Facebook post on Monday.

The informant, a colleague of the suspected perpetrator, told SPCA Singapore the incident allegedly occurred at a workers’ canteen at Tech Park Crescent in Tuas on March 26 between 9.45pm and 10.30pm.

According to the informant, the site supervisor was reportedly aware of the abuse.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Aarthi Sankar, executive director of SPCA Singapore, said that SPCA Singapore conducted an unannounced inspection on April 1 after receiving the report on March 29.

During the inspection, they were informed that the cat had been released.

SPCA Singapore inspectors issued a stern warning to the worker involved, but were unable to conduct further investigations as the manager allegedly refused to cooperate and provide CCTV footage.

The society subsequently escalated the issue to Singapore’s Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) for a follow-up.

SPCA Singapore also urged the public to report any cases of animal abuse and to provide potential evidence such as photos and videos to the authorities.

Under Singapore’s Animals and Birds Act, first-time offenders convicted of animal cruelty can be jailed for up to 18 months, fined up to S$15,000 (RM50,000), or both.

Subsequent offenders may face a fine of up to S$30,000, a jail term of up to three years, or both.