SINGAPORE, June 21 — Travellers heading into Malaysia today are facing bumper-to-bumper delays, with Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) warning of a three-hour or longer wait at the Woodlands Checkpoint.

In a Facebook update at 8.15am, the ICA cited “very heavy departure traffic” caused by a tailback from Malaysia.

The congestion has spilled beyond Exit 10A of the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE), causing significant delays for motorists.

With the June school holidays drawing to a close on June 29, authorities expect heavy traffic at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints to continue, particularly over the weekends.

Motorists were also reminded to follow traffic rules.

Earlier this month, the ICA said drivers caught jumping the queue will be ordered to make a U-turn to rejoin the back. Repeat offenders risk being blacklisted and could face disciplinary action.

The ICA continues to urge travellers to plan ahead, check real-time traffic updates, and remain patient amid the expected congestion.