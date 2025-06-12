SINGAPORE, June 12 — A police investigation is under way in Singapore after a video emerged online showing a person walking along an MRT track between Simei and Tanah Merah stations, raising serious safety concerns.

The footage, which appears to have been taken by the individual himself, shows an oncoming train carrying passengers before the man crosses the tracks after it passes.

The area is near construction works for viaducts connected to the upcoming East Coast Integrated Depot.

Responding to Channel News Asia’s queries yesterday, SMRT Trains president Lam Sheau Kai confirmed the rail operator was aware of the incident and had lodged a police report.

“We take a serious view of this incident, as track trespassing poses severe safety risks,” said Lam.

“Such reckless actions not only endanger the individual but can also cause service disruptions, affecting many commuters. When emergency brakes are applied, there is also a risk of causing injury to commuters onboard the train.”

Lam added that SMRT is cooperating fully with the police in the ongoing investigation.