KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Police are tracking down four men believed to be involved in the theft of cables belonging to Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) near the D’Kayangan Setia Ecohill Apartment in Semenyih.

Kajang police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said a report on the incident was received at 6.54am yesterday, and initial investigations revealed the four unidentified suspects arrived in a grey vehicle and were seen cutting cables suspected to belong to TNB.

The suspects fled the scene after being confronted by residents, he said in a statement today.

Naazron said the case is being investigated under Section 431A of the Penal Code for committing mischief by cutting cables.

He urged anyone with information on the incident to come forward to assist in the investigation by contacting the nearest police station or the investigating officer, Sergeant Nadzul Majdi Abu Seman, at 017-4661757.

Members of the public may also channel information through the NG MERS 999 emergency line or the Kajang District Police Control Centre at 03-89114243. — Bernama