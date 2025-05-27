SINGAPORE, May 27 — Singapore residents are living longer, with life expectancy at birth climbing to 83.5 years in 2024, up from 83.2 years in 2023.

The Department of Statistics (SingStat) said the new figure marks a 0.9-year increase over the last decade, compared to 82.6 years in 2014, Channel News Asia reported today.

Last year’s data was partly skewed by higher Covid-19 mortality rates, which SingStat said “may not accurately represent the number of years individuals can expect to live, if mortality rates return to pre-pandemic levels.”

Life expectancy at age 65 also improved, from 20.9 years in 2023 to 21.2 years this year.

Male residents born in 2024 can expect to live 81.2 years, up from 81.0 in 2023, while females are expected to reach 85.6 years, up from 85.3 the year before.

Over the past decade, life expectancy for males rose by 0.9 years, while females gained 0.8 years.

At age 65, men are projected to live another 19.5 years, compared to 22.7 years for women.

Survival rates are also improving – 89.8 per cent of newborn boys are expected to reach age 65, while 45.6 per cent may live to 85.

Newborn girls fare even better, with 94.3 per cent expected to live to 65, and 62.9 per cent projected to reach 85.

SingStat said that these projections are based on current mortality rates and do not reflect future medical or lifestyle changes.