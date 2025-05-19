SINGAPORE, May 18 – The Lion City Sailors fell just short of making history yesterday after losing 2-1 to United Arab Emirates side Sharjah in the AFC Champions League Two final at Bishan Stadium.

Marcus Meloni’s dramatic goal in the seventh minute of stoppage time clinched the win for Sharjah, denying the Sailors a chance to become the first Singapore club to win a continental title.

“Our guys did a tremendous job, especially after going 1-0 down. It was a shame that we [conceded] a very late 2-1 goal, but I have nothing to say except that I am very, very proud of my boys,” Sailors head coach Aleksandar Rankovic was quoted telling CNA.

The Sailors had reached the final after defeating Sydney FC 2-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals and overcoming Japan’s Sanfrecce Hiroshima in the quarter-finals, thanks to a ruling that overturned their first-leg loss.

Firas Ben Larbi gave the visitors the lead in the 74th minute before Maxime Lestienne equalised in stoppage time, sending the home crowd of 9,737 into raptures.

Despite dominating possession, Sharjah had two early goals ruled out for offside, while the Sailors came close through Diogo Costa, who struck the post in the first half.

Sharjah, who are currently second in the UAE Pro League, secured their spot in the final after edging Saudi Arabia’s Al-Taawoun 2-1 on aggregate.

Originally slated for Jalan Besar Stadium, the final was moved to Bishan Stadium after Sharjah raised concerns about the venue, prompting capacity upgrades to accommodate around 10,000 fans.

The prestigious match could not be hosted in the National Stadium, as it was already booked for Lady Gaga’s Asian exclusive tour.

The Sailors’ run marked the furthest any Singaporean club has progressed since 2018, when Home United, their predecessor, reached the inter-zone semi-finals of the AFC Cup.



