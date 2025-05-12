SINGAPORE, May 12 — SBS Transit will begin testing an advanced braking system on selected public buses in Singapore in the first half of 2026, aiming to enhance road safety and reduce the risk of injuries during emergency stops.

Developed in partnership with Chinese artificial intelligence firm Streamax and Singapore-based TNT Surveillance, the Singapore public transport operator told The Straits Times (ST) that the new braking technology is designed to detect road hazards earlier than the human eye and react significantly faster. The agreement to collaborate was signed in April 2025.

Fitted with radar sensors and cameras, the system can detect obstacles up to 150m ahead and respond in just 40 milliseconds — more than 35 times faster than the average human reaction time.

In real-time, it will monitor the bus’s surroundings and automatically apply moderate braking to avoid accidents or keep a safe distance from other vehicles and pedestrians.

“Even while ensuring the bus stops safely... the braking force would be gentler than a human driver’s harsh braking,” said SBS Transit, noting that the smoother deceleration will help prevent injuries, especially among standing passengers or those seated without seat belts.

In scenarios where a collision is unavoidable, the system will adjust braking to lessen the impact, aiming to reduce both injury and vehicle damage.

It will also take into account real-world conditions such as vehicle speed, road congestion and weather.

Besides enhancing on-road safety, the technology will transmit live data — including video feeds and precise vehicle locations — to SBS Transit’s operations control centre.

According to ST, SBS Transit said that the move aligns with the recommendations of the national bus safety task force, set up in July 2024.

The task force, which released its proposals in March 2025, had urged for greater use of safety technology, alongside improvements in bus driver working conditions.

Automatic braking technology is not new to Singapore’s public transport system. ComfortDelGro, SBS Transit’s parent company, introduced emergency braking and collision warning systems on four private buses as early as 2019.

Globally, bus braking technology has gained traction. Since 2024, all new buses in London are required to come equipped with advanced emergency braking systems that automatically stop the vehicle if a collision risk is detected.