SINGAPORE, May 1 — Singaporeans need to vote for candidates who have built up trust and close relationships with counterparts in the US and China, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong today, urging voters to re-elect his cabinet at a May 3 poll.

Addressing a 1.4 million-strong labour union on the last day of campaigning, Wong warned of economic turbulence and job losses if US tariffs slow global growth. His government has warned the trade-reliant economy may face a possible recession.

“We must expect more pressure on us and to navigate these pressures, it will take experience and skill. It will take people in government who have built up trust and close relationships with their counterparts in both America and China,” Wong said.

He said voters needed to re-elect his whole team to effectively deal with these economic headwinds.

“I have backups, I have reserves, sure. But everyone knows that the team cannot function at the same level. It’s the same in any organisation, and it will be so in our next cabinet if we end up with such a loss,” he said, referring to the possible loss of his deputy prime minister.

Singapore’s ruling People’s Action Party, in power since 1959, is widely expected to be easily re-elected, but there is growing unhappiness with its governance in the face of rising costs of living.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong was nominated at the 11th hour in a hotbed contest in a ward in northeast Singapore in an effort to stop the main opposition Workers’ Party, which won 10 seats in the last parliament.

Campaigning in recent days has zeroed in on Gan being new to the area, after an incumbent ruling party candidate called the opposition team strangers. The opposition fired back, asking if Gan was the real stranger to the constituency.

Wong has thrown his weight behind Gan, calling him his “task force man” because Gan co-headed the Covid-19 taskforce and is now chairing the “economic resilience” taskforce dealing with the impact of US tariffs.

“The key person in charge of this work is no stranger to you. He is no stranger to the whole of Singapore,” Wong said today.

This is the first electoral test for Wong, who took over from long-time premier Lee Hsien Loong last year as leader of the People’s Action Party.

Six political parties and an independent candidate have rallies scheduled for tonight.

Parties get to fire their last salvos today before 2.76 million voters go to a compulsory poll on Saturday after a short nine-day campaign season. Friday is designated as a “cooling off” day, meant for voters to decide on their ballot, and parties are not allowed to campaign. — Reuters