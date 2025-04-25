SINGAPORE, April 25 — Prime Minister Lawrence Wong began the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) election rally with a call for unity, urging voters not to let external forces or differing views on global issues divide the nation during the heat of the campaign.

The PAP’s secretary-general cautioned that the election period often presents fertile ground for tensions to be stirred, which, if not managed carefully, could be exploited and turn Singaporeans against one another.

“Remember, above all, when the election is over, after all the excitement, the real contest is not the PAP versus the opposition. It is Singapore versus the world. It is our little red dot versus a dangerous and troubled world,” he said during his one-hour address at the Woodlands Stadium last night.

This marks the first physical general election rally in Singapore since 2015, following a ban on such gatherings during GE2020 due to COVID-19.

Wong also called on all political parties contesting in General Election 2025 (GE2025) to uphold the principles of multiracial politics and refrain from inflaming sensitive issues.

He emphasised that, despite political differences, all are Singaporeans “first and foremost”.

“Make sure that politics stops at the water’s edge, meaning when it comes to our national interests, our sovereignty, our security, our place in the world, don’t use domestic politics to divide Singaporeans. There must be unity,” he said.

Turning to economic issues, Wong urged voters to support the PAP in order to sustain the Singapore “miracle” amid a period of global turbulence, citing factors such as US tariffs and the trade war.

He said the PAP has chosen not to downplay the risks, even though it has been accused by the opposition of fear-mongering and exaggerating the challenges.

Wong added that uncertainty from the tariffs has caused concern among businesses, which are already feeling the impact.

“But even those that are not directly exposed are very worried because the rules keep on changing. The announcements by the US keep on shifting,” he said.

Assuring voters, Wong said the PAP’s top priority is addressing economic uncertainties — particularly issues related to the cost of living and employment — adding that the party is closely monitoring the situation and is prepared to step up support if needed.

In GE2025, Wong is leading the PAP team contesting the Marsiling–Yew Tee Group Representation Constituency (GRC), where they are facing the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) in the four-member constituency.

Besides the PAP rally, there are four other rallies across the country on Thursday night held by the People’s Power Party (PPP), Progress Singapore Party (PSP), Workers’ Party (WP) and SDP. — Bernama