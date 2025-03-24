SINGAPORE, March 24 — A 47-year-old man's body was discovered along the shoreline of Pasir Ris Park here on March 22, prompting an investigation by the police.

According to The Straits Times, authorities said that preliminary findings did not indicate foul play in the man’s death.

A passer-by said she was alerted to the body by a jogger.

“I was very shocked when I saw the body myself,” she was quoted as saying.

Emergency responders, including police officers and the Police Coast Guard, were seen at the site, but the Singapore Civil Defence Force found its assistance was not required.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.