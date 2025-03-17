SINGAPORE, March 17 — Singapore has established a task force to help Singaporeans and local businesses seize opportunities and reap the benefits of the upcoming Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link.

The Trade and Industry Ministry (MTI), in a statement, said that the task force, chaired by MTI Minister of State Alvin Tan, comprises members from several ministries and agencies, including the Health Ministry and the Manpower Ministry.

The task force will consult heartland enterprises and local businesses, and aim to put out its findings and recommendations in 2026.

“With Singaporeans looking forward to the opening of the RTS Link at the end of 2026, the task force will work with stakeholders to rejuvenate our heartlands, support our local businesses, and build local spaces that can meet the needs of residents,” Tan said.

He is confident that the task force members and advisers will offer insightful perspectives and useful ideas to keep Singapore’s heartland estates vibrant and help local enterprises seize new opportunities.

The RTS Link is targeted to commence passenger service at the end of 2026.

When operational, the RTS Link will have a peak capacity of up to 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction, with a train journey time of about five minutes between the Woodlands North station and Bukit Chagar station. — Bernama