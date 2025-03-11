SINGAPORE, March 11 — Singapore has revised its electoral boundaries, the Elections Department said on Tuesday, a move usually seen as a sign that the government is preparing to call a general election.

Singapore must hold elections by November 2025, although the prime minister can call for earlier polls.

The vote will be the first electoral test for Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who took over from long-time premier Lee Hsien Loong as leader of the People’s Action Party in May 2024.

The PAP is almost certain to dominate and win most seats, as it has in every vote since independence in 1965, although its share of the popular vote will be closely watched after one of its worst electoral performances in the last contest in 2020.

In February, Wong delivered what analysts called “a full-blown election budget” with goodies for all Singaporeans ahead of the polls.

Tuesday’s report on the new electoral boundaries is a closely watched event because polling day in previous general elections followed within months of its release.

The report was submitted to Wong last Friday and the government has accepted the recommendations, the election commission said.

The upcoming election will have four more seats compared to the last vote in 2020, with 97 lawmakers elected from 15 single-member electoral divisions, and 18 divisions with 4 or 5 members each. — Reuters