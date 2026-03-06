PUTRAJAYA, March 6 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today spent time with about 400 staff of the Public Service Department (JPA) during its Ihya’ Ramadan programme.

Anwar arrived at 11.25am and was welcomed by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and Public Service director-general Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz.

Shortly after, he chaired a joint meeting with JPA’s top management.

This was Anwar’s first official visit to JPA, allowing the department to brief him on key initiatives to boost efficiency, sustainability and public service reform.

It also highlighted JPA’s strategic role as a central agency driving policy formulation and human capital development in the public sector.

Anwar’s presence reaffirmed the government’s commitment to institutional reform, ensuring the public service stays relevant, competitive, and responsive to the people’s needs.

The Ihya’ Ramadan programme centred on dialogue between the prime minister and JPA’s top management, with discussions focused on enhancing service delivery, developing human capital and strengthening governance. — Bernama