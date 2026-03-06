PARIT, March 6 — A burger stall assistant was fined RM500 by the Magistrate’s Court here today after pleading guilty to filing a false police report regarding the loss of his identity card.

Magistrate Nurul Izalina Rajaai meted out the fine on Mohd Azlan Mat Rahim, 40. He paid the fine.

The man was charged with filing the false report at the Seri Iskandar Police Station at about 10.30am last Monday (March 2).

The charge, framed under Section 182 of the Penal Code, provides a jail sentence of up to six months or a maximum fine of RM2,000 or both, if convicted.

According to the facts of the case, the accused initially lodged a police report claiming that his wallet had been stolen. However, police investigations raised doubts about the report.

Further investigation revealed that the man had actually lost his identity card on February 28.

It was found that the accused had lodged the false report to avoid being fined by the National Registration Department when applying for a replacement card, as it was the second time he had lost the document.

The prosecution was conducted by Prosecuting Officer Inspector Mohd Syukri Abdul Talib, while lawyer Noor Shafarin Abdullah represented the accused. — Bernama