SINGAPORE, March 9 — New citizens bring fresh perspectives, global connections, and economic vitality to Singapore in ways that go beyond statistics, said Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday (March 9).

Speaking at the Teck Ghee citizenship ceremony at Nanyang Polytechnic, Lee highlighted how new arrivals help Singapore remain a thriving regional hub by contributing diverse experiences and ideas, helping the city-state to thrive as a regional hub and global node, according to a report published in Channel News Asia today.

“This is how cities like London, New York or Shanghai become great centres of culture and prosperity. They attract enterprising and adventurous people from all over the world to live and work there,” he said.

“The steady infusion of new arrivals sharpens them, sparks cross-fertilisation of ideas and cultures, and creates an environment of constant innovation and enterprise.”

Drawing on his visit to Google’s Silicon Valley headquarters two years ago, Lee noted that many of the presenters had grandparents from different parts of the world.

“That is America’s enormous advantage — it draws top talent from every continent, and therefore it can innovate and stay ahead.”

He emphasised that Singapore must adopt a similar approach, remaining open to global ideas and talent to sustain its success.

“This is how we became a shining red dot — because our ancestors came here from many lands, made this their home, and built up this country. And this is what we must continue to do, to shine even brighter in future — not just for our own sakes, but for our children and grandchildren too.”

Acknowledging concerns over immigration, Lee said the Singapore government remains mindful of the need to handle integration sensitively.

Singapore welcomes around 22,000 new citizens each year, while about 30,000 citizen babies are born annually.

Even in the recent Dragon Year, births did not reach that figure, he noted.

“We do need to bring in more people, more talent, more contributions,” he said, adding that Singapore carefully manages immigration to maintain balance and social harmony.

New citizens undergo the Singapore Citizenship Journey before obtaining their status, while the Integration and Naturalisation Champions from the People’s Association run programmes to help them settle in.

“I hope now that you have become citizens, you will participate wholeheartedly in society and make the effort to integrate,” Lee said, encouraging them to embrace local values and contribute actively to their communities.

Singaporeans also have a role to play in fostering inclusion, he said, urging them to welcome new citizens as part of “our Singapore team.”

“To help new citizens to fit in — to feel at home here, to pick up how our society works, and how we can live harmoniously together,” he said.

He also warned against those who exploit nativist and xenophobic sentiments for political gain, saying such actions could harm society.

Closing his address, Lee reiterated that Singapore’s strength lies in its people — those who arrived in the past, those born here, and those who continue to join the nation.

“As long as we open our hearts and minds, we can together build a nation that remains vibrant, cohesive, and full of opportunity for those who call it home.”