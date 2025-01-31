SINGAPORE, Jan 31 — Singapore Airlines (SIA) has been ranked as the world’s most admired airline and placed 28th overall in Fortune magazine’s annual list of the most admired companies globally.

SIA climbed from 29th place last year, marking its highest ranking to date.

“At Singapore Airlines, we are firmly committed to setting new standards in air travel and maintaining our industry leadership position,” SIA chief executive Goh Choon Phong was quoted saying by the Straits Times.

“This accolade from Fortune magazine reflects the passion, dedication and resilience of our people, who continuously strive to deliver a world-class travel experience.”

SIA is also the only Singapore-based company in the top 50 and the second-highest-ranked Asian firm after Toyota, which placed 25th.

SIA also emerged as the top airline in the industry rankings, moving up from second place in 2024. Delta Air Lines came in second, followed by Lufthansa, SkyWest, and ANA.

There are 26 companies from the Asia-Pacific included in the list.

The list, now in its 27th edition, is based on a survey of executives, directors, and analysts who select the 10 companies they admire most.

Apple topped the overall list for the 18th consecutive year, followed by Microsoft and Amazon.