SINGAPORE, Jan 20 – A 26-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years and six weeks’ jail and nine strokes of the cane for raping his former girlfriend after ambushing her at her home.

Straits Times reported that the High Court here heard that the man was upset that the 20-year-old woman had moved on from their abusive relationship and blamed her for his actions during the assault.

Prosecutors said he repeatedly slapped her and justified his actions by saying she had “asked for” it and that it was “for her own good.” After the assault, he suggested they should reconcile.

The name of the man was withheld from the media due to a court gag order to protect the victim’s identity.

He reportedly pleaded guilty to charges of rape, voluntarily causing hurt, and mischief for cutting his electronic ankle tag while on bail.

Two other charges for sexual offences against the victim were also considered during sentencing.

The prosecution sought a jail term of up to 10 years and six weeks with at least nine strokes of the cane, arguing it would allow him to reflect on the harm inflicted.

However, the defence contended that the man’s words during the assault reflected emotional turmoil rather than premeditation.

The victim initially did not report the incident, but did so after he returned to her home on October 15, 2021.

The man later admitted to damaging his electronic tag to spend more time with friends beyond his curfew hours.



