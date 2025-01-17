SINGAPORE, Jan 17 — Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports rose 9 per cent in December from the same month a year earlier, data today showed, boosted by increased shipments of both electronic and non-electronic goods.

The increase compared with a Reuters poll forecast of a rise of 7.8 per cent and followed a 3.4 per cent rise in November.

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, non-oil domestic exports rose 1.7 per cent in December.

Non-oil domestic exports to the United Sates, Taiwan, Malaysia and Japan increased in annual terms in December, while shipments declined to China and the European Union, Enterprise Singapore said in a statement. — Reuters