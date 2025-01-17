SINGAPORE, Jan 17 — Singapore is bracing for another round of wet weather this weekend, as a second monsoon surge hits the country from January 17 to 19.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) has warned of spells of moderate to heavy thundery showers, with cooler, windy conditions accompanying the surge.

As the monsoon continues, temperatures are expected to drop to around 22°C, offering a brief respite from the usual warmth.

One concern during this period is the heightened risk of flash floods. Coastal areas, especially low-lying spots like East Coast Park, are expected to face higher tides, which could lead to flooding.

Singapore’s Public Utilities Board (PUB) anticipates high tides of up to 3.2m, which could also affect coastal canals. Last weekend, tides peaked at 2.9m, exacerbating flash flooding in certain areas.

In preparation for the surge, PUB said it has already distributed flood protection devices and barriers to at-risk residences and businesses.

This weekend’s forecast follows the January 10 to 13 monsoon surge that brought significant disruptions to Singapore, including record rainfall, flash floods, and fallen trees.

The heaviest rainfall occurred on Pulau Tekong, where 241.8mm of rain fell on January 10, more than double the daily average.

On the evening of January 10, Jalan Seaview in Mountbatten was overwhelmed by flash floods, which coincided with a high tide of 2.8m. This, combined with high rainfall, caused an adjacent canal to overflow, flooding surrounding roads and areas.