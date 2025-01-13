SINGAPORE, Jan 13 – A new study by Singapore’s National Council of Social Service (NCSS) has found that individuals abused as children are almost twice as likely to experience spousal violence as adults.

The Straits Times reported that the research highlights the role of early trauma in perpetuating domestic violence and underscores the need for timely intervention, said NCSS director of translational research, Eric Hoo.

Hoo said understanding how patterns of behaviour are repeated across generations is crucial in addressing domestic abuse.

The study revealed that those abused as children are 1.8 times more likely to face spousal violence compared to those without such experiences.

Children exposed to parental spousal violence are up to 2.1 times more likely to be abused.

The research also indicated that providing financial aid and protection services, such as counselling, can reduce the risk of child abuse in families experiencing spousal violence.

The study had analysed anonymised administrative data on approximately 200,000 Singapore residents, uncovering key findings on domestic violence patterns.

The study’s findings will guide the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) and NCSS in refining programmes to address domestic violence, Hoo added.

The MSF’s Domestic Violence Trends Report revealed 2,008 new spousal violence cases in 2023, a rise from 1,741 cases in 2022. The ministry attributed this to greater awareness and improved reporting.



