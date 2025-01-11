SINGAPORE, Jan 11 — A teenager involved in a motorcycle chase that resulted in the death of a Land Transport Authority (LTA) officer last June has pled guilty to multiple charges

The now 19-year-old, who cannot be named due to Singapore laws protecting minors, admitted to six charges, including riding a motorcycle dangerously and consuming drugs, with seven other charges to be considered at his sentencing on January 23, The Straits Times reported yesterday.

Through his lawyer, the teen expressed remorse, apologising to the family of LTA officer Zdulfika Ahakasah, and retracting his earlier statement that he was “not to be blamed” for the officer’s death.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Thaddeus Tan said the teen had evaded 26-year-old Zdulfika on June 4, last year despite being signalled to stop, knowing he was wanted by the Central Narcotics Bureau for a previous drug offence.

The teen was also riding a motorcycle that belonged to his cousin, without a valid licence.

Footage shown in court from Zdulfika’s body-worn camera depicted the LTA officer instructing the teen to stop, which the latter ignored and sped off, cutting into the path of an oil tanker before causing the officer to crash into a road divider.

While the footage was played, the teen, who has been in remand since June 2024 when he was 17-years-old, was reported to have stared blankly.

The deputy public prosecutor noted that the teen did not look back or stop, even after knowing the officer had crashed.

In his earlier statement made in June 2024, the teen was reported to have said: “I gambled my life as much as he gambled his. The death – I may be one of the contributing factors for the death, but I am not to be blamed”.