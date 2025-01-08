SINGAPORE, Jan 8 — The Malaysia-Singapore Joint Technical Committee on the Implementation of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) Judgement on Pedra Branca, Middle Rocks and South Ledge (MSJTC) continues to be an important platform for both countries to have constructive discussions on outstanding matters.

Singapore Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan stated that the MSJTC was established by Malaysia and Singapore following the ICJ judgment to resolve outstanding bilateral issues concerning the area, including maritime boundary delimitation.

“During Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s recent visit to Malaysia for the 11th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat, our leaders reviewed and discussed a wide range of bilateral issues, including maritime boundary delimitation.

“The two prime ministers have agreed to continue discussions on outstanding issues constructively,” he said in a written reply to a parliamentary question by Nominated Member of Parliament Neil Parekh Nimil Rajnikant in view of the Malaysian Parliament’s debate on the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) report into Pedra Branca, Middle Rocks and South Ledge recently.

The minister reiterated that the RCI is an internal matter of Malaysia and should not affect the good bilateral relations between Singapore and Malaysia.

The republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) spokesperson, in response to media queries in January 2024, had previously stated that the RCI “is an internal matter of Malaysia”.

Balakrishnan said both Singapore and Malaysia have announced that they will accept and abide by the ICJ’s decision, which is final and binding on both countries.

“Under the ICJ Statute, an application for revision cannot be made after the expiry of ten years from the date of the ICJ’s 2008 judgment,” he said.

In 2008, the ICJ awarded sovereignty over Pedra Branca to Singapore; Middle Rocks to Malaysia while South Ledge belongs to the state in the territorial waters of which it is located. — Bernama