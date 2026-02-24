ALOR SETAR, Feb 24 — A Social Welfare Department (JKM) officer pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court, here, today, to two counts of misappropriating a total of RM15,000 in house repair assistance funds, intended for aid recipients nine years ago.

Mohamad Zarir Mohamad Khozali, 46, was charged, in his capacity as the district Welfare Department officer, with misappropriating RM3,000 in house repair assistance, belonging to Umi Kalsom Awang, 39, at the Kulim Welfare Department office on Sept 19, 2016.

For the second charge, he was accused of misappropriating RM12,000 in house repair assistance, belonging to Siti Daoyah Awang, 77, and Azizah Ishak, 72, at CIMB Bank, Jalan Tuanku Putra, Kulim, on Oct 2, 2017.

The charges were framed under Section 403 of the Penal Code, which carries a penalty of up to five years’ imprisonment, whipping and a fine, upon conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by Kedah Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy public prosecutor, Nurul Atikah Ab Rashid, while the accused was represented by lawyer, Mohd Hakim Hamran.

Judge N Priscilla Hemamalini allowed the accused bail of RM13,000 in one surety and ordered him not to interfere with prosecution witnesses throughout the trial. The court fixed April 8 for mention of the case. — Bernama