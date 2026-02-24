KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — The installation of Distribution Transformer Meter (DTM) systems and smart meters has improved the detection of electricity theft since 2021.

Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof said the increase reflects the enhanced capability of these systems to identify violations.

“Data from 2021 to 2025 show more cases because we now have the technology to detect them. Previously, without such systems, detection was limited. With these tools, we can curb theft and prevent losses,” he told the Dewan Rakyat today.

“…Tariffs and subsidies are now fairer, as charges are based on consumption; higher usage means higher payment,” he responded to a supplementary question from Lee Chean Chung (PH-Petaling Jaya) on the expected reduction in losses following the installations.

Fadillah, who is also Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (Petra), said that as of 2025, 5.56 million smart meters have been installed across Peninsular Malaysia, significantly helping to curb electricity theft.

Between 2021 and 2025, 5,133 cases involving smart meter users were detected, amounting to losses of RM41 million, said Fadillah.

He added that drones and thermal handheld devices are also being used to detect excessive heat in suspected premises, helping to uncover illegal cryptocurrency mining more effectively.

“Petra and the Energy Commission, together with TNB, remain committed to tackling electricity theft, particularly in bitcoin and other crypto mining operations.

“These activities not only endanger consumers but also threaten economic stability, public safety and the integrity of the national power grid,” he said, responding to Lee’s initial question on the number of cases detected via DTM and smart meters.

Answering a supplementary question from Datuk Abdul Khalib Abdullah (PN-Rompin) on enforcement effectiveness, Fadillah said 379 cases were detected in 2021, rising to 647 in 2022, 909 in 2023, 1,298 in 2024, and 1,900 in 2025.

“The increase shows the technology’s effectiveness in detection and enables more proactive enforcement with the Energy Commission, Royal Malaysia Police and TNB,” he said.

He also noted that some owners of premises fail to transfer meter accounts to tenants, leaving them liable for unpaid bills reaching hundreds of thousands of ringgit due to illegal crypto mining. — Bernama