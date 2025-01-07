SINGAPORE, Jan 7 – Members of Singapore’s literary community have reportedly urged the National Library Board (NLB) to exercise caution in using generative artificial intelligence (AI), warning of potential harm to the nation’s literary landscape.

In a joint statement signed by 68 writers, including Cultural Medallion recipient Haresh Sharma and Singapore Literature Prize winners Prasanthi Ram and Marylyn Tan, the signatories criticised the library’s “uncritical endorsement” of AI tools.

Straits Times reported that the writers said NLB’s promotion of AI risks normalising intellectual theft while overlooking the ethical problems associated with the technology.

The statement specifically criticised NLB’s StoryGen, a generative AI prototype developed with Amazon Web Services, as well as programmes like Children Write: Publish A Book With Gen-AI, which targets children aged seven to 12.

The writers argued that such initiatives wrongly present AI as a substitute for traditional writing skills and undermine efforts to nurture authentic literary development.

They also raised concerns about the environmental costs of generative AI, noting its high energy and water consumption, which they said contradicts the library’s sustainability goals.

The statement acknowledged the potential benefits of AI in the literary arts but emphasised the importance of responsible use, urging NLB to consult the literary community on these issues.

NLB has yet to respond to the statement, but organiser Ng Yi Sheng said the chief librarian has initiated dialogue, which he found insufficient.



