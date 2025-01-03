SINGAPORE, Jan 3 — A Singaporean housewife pleaded guilty to multiple charges yesterday after a series of confrontations with her neighbour and family.

Channel News Asia (CNA) reported that Jessinta Tan Suat Lin, 50, admitted to attacking her neighbour with a mop, pelting her with eggs, and making threats against her husband.

The incidents began on February 16 last year, at Westmont, a residential development along West Coast Road.

Tan became upset when her 26-year-old neighbour was jumping rope near the pool, allegedly disturbing her teenage son’s rest.

Despite asking the woman to stop, Tan escalated the situation by hurling eggs at her and later striking her multiple times with a mop.

The victim, who suffered a bleeding forehead, bruises, and a swollen bite mark, required stitches and subsequently moved out of the residence.

According to CNA, Deputy Public Prosecutor Zhou Yang highlighted the severity of the assault, noting that Tan used enough force to break the mop’s aluminium pole into three pieces.

In a separate incident on April 28 last year, Tan threatened her husband via text, stating she would jump bail, causing him to forfeit the S$2,000 (RM6,561) he had posted as her bailor.

Later that evening, Tan was overheard telling her son she might kill his father in his sleep. Her husband reported the threats to the police.

District Judge Crystal Goh ordered Tan to undergo a psychiatric assessment to determine her eligibility for a Mandatory Treatment Order (MTO).

CNA also reported defence lawyer Shiever R. as arguing for the MTO, citing diagnoses of mixed anxiety-depressive disorder and intermittent explosive disorder.

He described Tan as a “loving mother” whose outbursts were isolated incidents, adding that she regretted her actions and was prepared to apologise and compensate the victim.

The prosecution, however, disputed any direct link between Tan’s mental health conditions and her offences, pointing out she sought treatment only after her arrest.

Tan, currently out on S$10,000 bail, faces sentencing on February 11.

Her charges carry potential penalties, including up to three years in jail for voluntarily causing hurt and fines of up to S$5,000 for threatening words.