SINGAPORE, Jan 3 — Singapore Airlines (SIA) has been recognised as the third most punctual airline in the Asia-Pacific region for 2024, according to data released by aviation analytics firm Cirium.

With an on-time performance score of 78.67 per cent, SIA improved from its seventh-place ranking in 2023, where it scored 78.57 per cent, it said.

The rankings were led by Japan Airlines (JAL) at 80.9 per cent and All Nippon Airways (ANA) at 80.62 per cent. Both Japanese carriers retained their dominance from 2023, though their scores saw a slight dip compared to the previous year.

Cirium defines on-time performance as flights arriving or departing within 14 minutes and 59 seconds of their scheduled time.

Commenting on SIA’s consistent performance, Cirium’s Chief Marketing Officer, Mike Malik, noted, “Singapore has stayed steady and maintained its standard.”

He added that SIA’s climb in the rankings was partly due to a drop in performance by other airlines in the region.

According to Cirium, SIA also reported a low flight cancellation rate of just 0.08 per cent, significantly below the industry average of 1 per cent or higher.

Other Asia-Pacific carriers in the rankings included low-cost airlines Thai AirAsia and IndiGo, and flag carriers Air New Zealand and Garuda Indonesia, which outperformed SIA in 2023.

Globally, Mexico’s Aeromexico topped the list with an on-time performance score of 86.7 per cent, followed by Saudia (86.35 per cent) and Delta Air Lines (83.46 per cent).

No Singaporean carriers ranked among the top 10 globally.

While Singapore’s Changi Airport did not make it to the top 10 global airports for punctuality, it achieved a score of 74.95 per cent.

The most punctual airport globally was Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid International Airport, with an 86.65 per cent on-time score.

Cirium’s analysis for 2024 was based on data from 35 million flights globally, sourced from air traffic control systems, airlines, and satellite tracking, among others.