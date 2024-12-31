SINGAPORE, Dec 31 — From January 1, police in Singapore will have expanded authority to handle individuals with mental health conditions who pose potential safety risks.

The Straits Times reported that the new provisions, part of the Law Enforcement and Other Matters Act, allow officers to intervene before harm occurs, addressing a gap in current legislation.

Previously, police in Singapore could only apprehend individuals with mental disorders if there was an imminent threat to life or safety.

The revised laws permit apprehension based on a reasonable likelihood of danger, enabling earlier intervention, the report added.

Officers are also authorised to search, restrain, and use necessary force to manage such individuals.

Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said these powers are critical for ensuring the safety of both the individual and the public.

“These powers are needed to protect the safety of the person being apprehended and others around him,” MHA explained, noting the potential for violent behaviour or the presence of weapons.

The amendments were debated in Parliament in April 2024, where concerns were raised about the treatment of individuals with mental health conditions.

Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo clarified that the law changes were not intended for mental health management but to define police powers more clearly.

This enhanced framework seeks to balance public safety with the rights of those affected, while addressing operational challenges faced by law enforcement in managing mental health-related incidents.