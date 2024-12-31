SINGAPORE, Dec 30 — The 39th US President, Jimmy Carter, who passed away on Sunday, will be fondly remembered as a good friend of Singapore and Asean, said Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Wong highlighted that it was during Carter’s presidency that the US became an Asean Dialogue Partner in 1977.

“President Carter deeply valued the US’ role in fostering peace and stability in our region. The following year, he attended the very first Asean-US Ministerial Meeting held in Washington DC,” Wong posted on his Facebook yesterday.

He noted that the late Lee Kuan Yew, who was Singapore’s prime minister at the time, was impressed by Carter’s “command of the facts on Singapore and the Asean region”.

“Singapore joins the US in mourning the passing of former President Jimmy Carter. His lifelong commitment to peace, humanitarianism and service left an enduring legacy on the global stage,” Wong said.

Meanwhile, in a separate post, Wong expressed Singapore’s solidarity with the people of South Korea and everyone impacted by the tragic Jeju Air plane crash on Sunday, which killed 179 of the 181 people on board.

Wong said he was deeply saddened by the incident and expressed condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims.

“The tragedy is a stark reminder of how fragile life can be. As we get together this festive season, let us cherish the time we have with those we hold dear, and treasure the moments we have with one another,” he said. — Bernama