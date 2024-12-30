SINGAPORE, Dec 30 — Flash floods hit Singapore’s Bukit Timah area yesterday following a deluge of heavy rainfall, according to national water agency PUB.

The downpour, which swept across much of the island, caused water levels in local drains and the Bukit Timah Canal to rise significantly.

Flooding was reported along Dunearn Road and Bukit Timah Road near King Albert Park from around 5pm.

PUB confirmed in a Facebook post that its Quick Response Teams had been deployed ahead of the rain, later closing off affected lanes and redirecting traffic to ensure public safety. The flash floods receded within 20 minutes.

PUB highlighted that while drainage improvement projects have been carried out in the area over the last decade, Bukit Timah remains susceptible to flooding.

Long-term flood protection measures are underway, including a project to widen and deepen a 900m stretch of the Bukit Timah Canal between Rifle Range Road and Jalan Kampong Chantek. This initiative is expected to be completed by 2026.

In addition to Bukit Timah, PUB issued flood risk warnings for nearly 20 locations across Singapore, including Toa Payoh, Choa Chu Kang, and Chinatown.