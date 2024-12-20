SINGAPORE, Dec 20 – The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) reportedly said it will provide a free bus service for fans travelling to Kuala Lumpur for the Lions’ Asean Football Championship match against Malaysia tonight.

The free round-trip service will depart from Jalan Besar Stadium at 11am and arrive at Bukit Jalil Stadium by 6pm, it said.

The buses will then return to Singapore at 11.30pm after the match.

Malaysia must secure a victory against causeway rivals Singapore in their final Group A match of the 2024 Asean Cup at the National Stadium, Bukit Jalil tonight to qualify for the semi-finals.

A win with a significant goal margin could further boost Harimau Malaya’s chances of advancing to the knockout stage, provided Cambodia pulls off an upset against Thailand in Bangkok in the final group match.

Singapore started their campaign with a 2-1 win over Cambodia, followed by a 3-0 victory against Timor-Leste.

However, their loss to Thailand leaves them needing at least a draw against Malaysia to progress.

Singapore last reached the semi-finals in 2021, where they were eliminated by Indonesia.



