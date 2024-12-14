SINGAPORE, Dec 14 — Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower has reported a sharp rise in workplace fatalities in the construction sector, with 15 deaths recorded in the second half of 2024, three times the five fatalities reported in the first half, reported Xinhua.

The workplace safety and health in the industry is “concerning,” the ministry said in a Facebook post on Friday night.

Many of these incidents resulted from “the lack of basic safety measures or non-compliance with established safety measures,” the ministry said, citing “a sense of complacency and a lack of ownership for workplace safety.”

As the festive season approaches, the ministry warned that some companies might be tempted to cut corners to meet project deadlines, stressing the importance of prioritising safety over expedience.

In October and November, the ministry conducted over 400 inspections in the construction sector, which resulted in fines exceeding S$300,000 (about US$222,000) and the issuance of 13 Stop Work Orders.

The ministry said that it “will not hesitate to take stronger actions against errant companies and individuals” if improvements are not made. — Bernama-Xinhua